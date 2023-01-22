Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 22

It’s time to spice things up as it’s National Hot Sauce Day, an excellent opportunity to show your appreciation for your favorite hot sauce. They come in a variety of styles, usually based on regionally available ingredients. They’re also a staple in the culinary cultures of many countries throughout the world.

The 2023 Winter Free Fishing Weekend continues today People of all ages can fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. This includes all inland waters in Kenosha County and Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River and includes ice fishing, too.

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Kenosha’s Downtown Pollard Gallery displays a portion of the George and Nan Pollard collection, as well as the works of guest artists. This month, the gallery is raffling four pieces by member artists. Raffle tickets are available through Jan. 23. for $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. 514 56th St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 262-657-7529.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.