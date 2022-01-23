Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 23

It’s Pie Day. You know what to do. Enjoy a slice ... or three, or four ... and don’t skimp on the whipped cream!

You can enjoy some of that pie while watching the NFL Playoffs today. Two games are on the schedule: the Los Angeles Rams at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 p.m. on NBC) and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs (5:30 p.m. on CBS). No matter who wins or loses these games, the person enjoying the most pie today wins!

Today is your last chance to see the musical comedy “Nunsense” at the Racine Theatre Guild. 2 and 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Head to Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Art, 2419 Northwestern Ave., which offers free admission and is showcasing one of its most popular shows, “Watercolor Wisconsin,” through April 23. The exhibit features about 100 pieces, chosen from pieces submitted by artists from throughout the state. The Wustum Museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 262-636-9177 or ramart.org.

