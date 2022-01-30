Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 30

Are you ready for some football? The four teams trying to get to the Super Bowl play today. And Kenosha’s own Trae Waynes — a Bradford High School football star and 2015 first-round NFL draft pick — plays with the Cincinnati Bengals. Waynes has missed most games due to injury troubles, but we’re hoping to see him when the surprising Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That game airs at 2 p.m. on CBS. Also today, former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould (who hit two clutch field goals against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 22) visits the Los Angeles Rams with the rest of the San Francisco 49ers. The game airs at 5:30 p.m. on Fox.