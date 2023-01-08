Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 8

Jan. 8 is Bubble Bath Day, and a warm soak is a great way (short of moving to Hawaii) to keep warm up in the winter. Remember: Less is NOT more when it comes to bubbles.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is still decorated for the holidays and is open today for free, self-guided tours. The Durkee is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Free tours continue Jan. 14-15.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Today is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Jan. 8. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

Still looking for holiday lights? Jan. 8 is your final chance to visit Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo for Zoolights. The zoo’s annual lights display, featuring a tunnel of lights and a city skyline display, is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5. Advance tickets are required. For tickets and more information, go to lpzoo.org.

Also in Chicago, today is your final chance to visit the winter wonderland inside Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Even if you’re not a great skater, you can’t be worse than the Chicago Cubs! The Gallagher Way Winterfest is open through Jan. 8. There’s an ice skating rink inside the famed ballpark, along with other winter activities to enjoy. Advance reservations are required. Go to www.gallagherway.com for more details.