Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 9

Soup’s on! January is Soup Month, which is the perfect time to break out of your chicken noodle rut and reach for something more exotic ... like chicken soup with dumplings! Remember: Chili counts as soup, especially during these gray winter days.

Here’s a great excuse to enjoy some chili — especially poured over tortilla chips: The NFL’s final regular season games are on today. Both games featuring our “local” teams air at noon on Fox: For Bears fans, the team’s visit to the Minnesota Vikings marks their final game until the summer. The Packers head into the Playoffs after playing the Detroit Lions today. Get your spot on the couch ready now.

If you are looking to leave the house today, head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Today is your final chance this season to see the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., decorated for the holidays. The decorating theme this year is “Starry Woodland Nights,” and, as you look around, you’ll see woodland creatures (think: owls, deer, rabbits, squirrels) tucked in among the decorations. The Durkee is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today for free, self-guided tours.

This is also the final day for the “Annual Winter Juried Show” at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.