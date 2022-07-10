Today's events for Sunday, July 10

If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain ... then this is your day. Yes, it’s Pina Colada Day, and if you need help celebrating, the internet has several thousand pina colada recipes. Or you can be like us and have a friendly bartender make you a cold one.

Bristol Progress Days wraps up today with the popular “Candy Parade” starting at 12:30 p.m. A live auction starts at 2:30 p.m., and live music at 5:30 p.m. The festival ends with fireworks tonight at dusk. Activities are in Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field today, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. It’s “Star Wars” Night, with a jersey auction — and perhaps some Stormtroopers! 4:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s festival is back in Columbus Park, at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The festival is open 2 to 10 p.m. today. There’s also a Procession through the neighborhood, lining up in front of the church at 12:30 p.m., with a Benediction at 2 p.m. You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food!

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/

The Racine Concert Band’s 100th season continues with a free 7:30 p.m. performance at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Jeanie Hatfield is the guest vocalist; band member Ryan Ringnalda plays a trombone solo. The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 7 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is limited seating at the concert venue.