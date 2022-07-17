Today's events for Sunday, July 17

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day. We live every day like it’s Ice Cream Day — especially during the summer — but July 17 is the “official” Ice Cream Day. Feel free to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner — plus between-meal snacks — as you celebrate the holiday.

The Kenosha ArtMarket is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. The music today features Tamara Vendetta (playing acoustic variety) from 10 a.m. to noon and Lori Lewis (playing blues) from noon to 2 p.m.

The St. Therese Catholic Church Festival wraps up today at the church grounds, 2020 91st St. The festival is open 1 to 9 p.m.. You know what to expect: Food, games, food, live music, food ... and MORE food! Also today: The festival’s annual car show.

The Racine Concert Band is performing 7:30 tonight in Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/