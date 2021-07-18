Today's events for Sunday, July 18

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day! It’s the perfect excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus between-meal snacks.
To celebrate Ice Cream Day, Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road, is giving customers free ice cream today (while supplies last). Monkey Joe’s, a children’s entertainment center, is filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses.
The St. Therese Catholic Church festival is open from noon to 9 p.m. today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. Today’s features include a car show (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and The Britins, a Beatles tribute band, performing from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season today at Simmons Field, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” continues this afternoon in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., in the flower garden. The free show starts at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, water, snacks and bug spray (always a good idea). Bench seating is also provided.
The Racine Concert Band plays at 7:30 tonight at the Racine Zoo. Jeanie Hatfield is the guest vocalist; band member Kyle Miskovic plays a xylophone solo. Admission is free. The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission at 7 p.m.