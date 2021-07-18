Today's events for Sunday, July 18

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day! It’s the perfect excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus between-meal snacks.

To celebrate Ice Cream Day, Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road, is giving customers free ice cream today (while supplies last). Monkey Joe’s, a children’s entertainment center, is filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses.

The St. Therese Catholic Church festival is open from noon to 9 p.m. today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. Today’s features include a car show (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and The Britins, a Beatles tribute band, performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season today at Simmons Field, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.