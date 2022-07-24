Today's events for Sunday, July 24

It’s Tequila Day. To celebrate, drink a shot (or two) when you are NOT going to be driving anywhere. If you’re like us, that shot will be part of a frosty margarita. Enjoy!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field today, for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. It’s Mascot Mania Night, with our own King Elvis joined by other local mascots. There’s also a $28 ticket package available. For details, go to the team’s Facebook page. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting a new event — Chalk Fest — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create the chalk art. There will also be live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items. Admission is free. The chalk art People’s Choice Judging ends at 5 p.m. today. jerrysmithfarm.com/event/chalk-fest.

The St. Mary Catholic Church Festival continues today outside the church, 7307 40th Ave. Musical entertainment today features The Space Echoes band, performing from 5 to 8 p.m. Games include Bingo, mini golf, pull tabs, a Kids’ Zone and Chuck-O-Luck. The festival is open noon to 8 p.m. today.

The Kids From Wisconsin are performing a free concert starting at 2 p.m. today on the band shell in Pennoyer Park. Pre-show entertainment starts at 1:30 p.m. For more details, see our story on Page D1, the Living Section, in today’s Kenosha News.