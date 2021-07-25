Today's events for Sunday, July 25

It’s Hot Fudge Sundae Day, which is perfect timing on what is supposed to be a hot and steamy Sunday. Indulge with your favorite ice cream and don’t forget to add some sprinkles!

Because it’s supposed to be REALLY hot, it’s a great day to cool off at one of our area beaches. There are plenty of beaches on Lake Michigan, and one of the most popular area beaches is in Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem. The beach is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily entry fees are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents; $25 per vehicle for non-residents. Annual passes are $30 for Kenosha County residents and property owners; $100 for non-residents. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season today at Simmons Field, taking on the Green Bay Booyah. It’s Kids’ Day at the ballpark, with a balloon artist and face painting. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Today is the final performance of the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., in the flower garden. The free show starts at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, water, snacks and bug spray (always a good idea). Bench seating is also provided.

