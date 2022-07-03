Today's events for Sunday, July 3

It’s a day filled with Fourth of July fun:

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts this morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

An Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade follows a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.” For more parade information, visit www.kenosha.org

The Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

In Downtown Kenosha, “Celebrate America” activities along the harbor are 3 to 10 p.m. today. Live music, the Dock Dogs Diving contest and vendors are north of 54th Street between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue, with more music and vendors in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The Dock Dogs Diving contest is in a large pool set up next to the harbor, on 54th Street, east of Sixth Avenue. On-site registration and practice begins at 3 p.m. today, with performances beginning an hour later each day. Big Air Finals start at 7 p.m. on July 4.

