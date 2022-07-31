Today's events for Sunday, July 31

Bobblehead alert: The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field today, for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. But more important than a baseball game is the team’s second 2022 bobblehead giveaway! “Wisconsin Elvis” will be given out to fans, while supplies last. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Nifty Thrifty, the resale store operated by Women and Children’s Horizons, is hosting a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The festival is outside the store, 4200 39th Ave., and will feature bouncy houses, games (with prizes!), a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items and bucket raffles. There will be a fashion show at 1 p.m. and music provided by the band On the Fly. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The Racine Concert Band performs 7:30 tonight in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Admission is free. Tonight’s program include a piccolo/trombone duet and guest vocalist Greg Berg. Note: The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/