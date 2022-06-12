Today's events for Sunday, June 12

Grab your cape and leap some tall buildings: It’s Superman Day! It’s also Peanut Butter Cookie Day, so before you go off and make like a superhero, indulge in a sweet treat. We like ours with those fork marks, just like grandma used to make!

The Belle City Brassworks — made up of local musicians — is performing a free “Swinging Brass” concert. 3 p.m. in Union Grove High School’s Performing Arts Theater, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at smithpumpkinfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free.

“Mamma Mia!” — the global hit musical crafted using songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA — continues today at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

Polish Fest wraps up today at Milwaukee’s Summerfest Grounds. The festival is known for Polish food and dancing, plus vodka tastings and its Non-Stop Polka Stage. polishfest.org.

