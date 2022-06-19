 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, June 19

Happy Father’s Day, now do something nice for dear old dad today.

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten has teamed up with Kenosha’s Public Brewing Co. for a Father’s Day Celebration today. Dad-approved activities include: Food trucks, lawn games, a push mower contest (with prizes!), something called a Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts. The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. today.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers today at Simmons Field. The 4:05 p.m. game is also Princess Night. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

