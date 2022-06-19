Today's events for Sunday, June 19

Happy Father’s Day, now do something nice for dear old dad today.

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten has teamed up with Kenosha’s Public Brewing Co. for a Father’s Day Celebration today. Dad-approved activities include: Food trucks, lawn games, a push mower contest (with prizes!), something called a Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts. The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. today.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers today at Simmons Field. The 4:05 p.m. game is also Princess Night. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

