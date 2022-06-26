Today's events for Sunday, June 26

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 9 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, hosts live music starting at 3 p.m. Ben Mulwana, a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin, is performing. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142) in Brighton, is hosting a Pollinator Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon today. Participants can take part in activities that include a Nectar Relay Race and a guided walk to the butterfly gardens. Meet at the Visitor Center.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting a free opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. today for new exhibits including abstract mixed media by Laura Lein-Svencner, plus shows by Carrie Ann Schumacher and solo shows by the winners of the 2021 Winter Juried Show: Kathy Kerner, George J. Miller, Christine B. Miller, Lewis Schultz and Roger Shule. Refreshments will be available.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

