Today's events for Sunday, June 27

It’s Sunglasses Day, so slip on your most stylish pair (you can even wear them at night!) While sunglasses look cool, they also help protect your eyes from harmful UV light, making them more than just a fashion statement and a “CSI: Miami” prop.

It’s a busy day in Kenosha, with holiday events kicking off today:

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts this morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to www.kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade has a new route this summer, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The new route will travel south on Seventh Avenue, then curve around to travel on Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park.