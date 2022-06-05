Today's events for Sunday, June 5

It’s World Environment Day, and what better way to celebrate the natural world than by heading out to one of our beautiful local parks? Or, visit a state park or state forest. Here’s an incentive: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE today!

The Outta Sight Kite Flight, featuring stunt kite flying teams, the “Kids Candy Drop” and the “Kids Mad Dash” kite launch, is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Admission is free.

A “Track 101” clinic is noon to 3 p.m. today at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road. Participants will learn about the track bicycle, velodrome basics, proper track etiquette, group riding skills and mock racing. No racing experience is needed, but participants must be at least 9 years old. For details on what to bring and to sign up, go to kenoshavelodromeracing.com. The cost is $10 per clinic. The next clinics are July 9 and Aug. 7. Racing on the track is Monday and Tuesday nights.

Today is the final performance of the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “Far Away.” The troupe describes the play as “a dystopian drama that’s like ‘Hunger Games’ meets ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ with the British wit and charm of Caryl Churchill.” The play runs just 45 minutes, with a 15-minute talkback after the show. 2 p.m. at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $10 general admission or $7 for senior citizens, students, educators, first responders and members of the military. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeingartists.org.

Road trip: Milwaukee’s PrideFest wraps up today at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The festival features live music on several stages. pridefest.com

