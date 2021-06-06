Today's events for Sunday, June 6

It’s Drive-in Movie Day, celebrating this date in 1933, when the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, N.J. (The movie shown was “Wives Beware,” starring Adolphe Menjou.) Though Kenosha’s drive-in theater has been gone for several years now, you can head to the McHenry Outdoor Theater, about 36 miles from Kenosha in McHenry, Ill. For more details, go to www.goldenagecinemas.com.

The summer art show season kicks off in Kenosha with the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha. About 40 artists and crafters will be selling their works. There will also be food available to purchase. Admission is free.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight — featuring stunt kite flying teams, the “Kids Candy Drop” kite flight and the “Kids Mad Dash” kite launch — is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Admission is free. New this year: Show off your kite-flying skills with “Kenosha’s Got Kite Talent” by bringing your large kites to the park and/or performing kite stunts.