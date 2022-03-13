Today's events for Sunday, March 13

Wait! Before you go anywhere today, make sure you moved your clocks ahead one hour. Daylight saving time started at 2 a.m. this morning; we wouldn’t want you showing up for church an hour late!

The final performance of “Indecent,” a drama by Paula Vogel, is 2 p.m. today in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers. Cast members will be collecting donations to UNICEF to help people in Ukraine. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and can be purchased at uwp.edu/therita. Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

If you didn’t get enough St. Patrick’s Day celebrating on Saturday, here are today’s options:

As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. The celebrating today includes the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance at 1 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent.

The famed Chicago South Side Irish Parade starts at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street. In all, marchers will journey a one-mile route through Chicago’s Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. This parade is notorious for alcohol consumption, so pace yourself.

We pause in our pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrating to bring you Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball 2022 March Madness field is announced. Where will our Wisconsin Badgers end up playing? Once the 68-team tournament is set, feel free to indulge in green beer while feverishly filling out that bracket. Tune into CBS’s live selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday and let the madness begin!

