Today's events for Sunday, March 20

Smiley face

Smile, it’s International Day of Happiness. or, as The Partridge Family sang to us so many years ago, “C’mon, get happy!”

Today is the first day of spring, and we suggest you celebrate by walking outside and absorbing some much-needed vitamin D. That’s how you put a SPRING in your step!

Civil War Medical Weekend wraps up today at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The public is invited to join the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — for activities and demonstrations, including Civil War surgical demonstrations at 1 p.m. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 24 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday.

