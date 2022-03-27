 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, March 27

It's International Whiskey Day, a great excuse to enjoy a cocktail. Have a drink at your favorite watering hole, or practice your cocktail making skills at home. 

  • The Carthage College Wind Orchestra's "A Lenten Journey” concert is 2 p.m. today in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The group will perform a Lenten season program. A highlight of the program is “Via Crucis” by British composer Martin Ellerby, a work that follows Christ’s journey carrying the Cross. William Dowell, a senior at Carthage, is the featured cello soloist on that piece. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Go to carthage.edu/tickets. View from home: The concert will also be available to view through a free live stream at live.carthage.edu.
  • More live music today: Jim McVeigh hosts an acoustic music session from 2 to 5 p.m. at McAuliffe's Pub in Racine. 3700 Meachem Road.
  • Also in Racine, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing a concert to honor the memory of co-founder Gary King. Selections include Richard Rodgers' "You'll Never Walk Alone" and John Rutter's "Gaelic Blessing." 2 p.m. at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Admission is free; donations are welcome.
