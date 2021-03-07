Today's events for Sunday, March 7

It’s Cereal Day, so start your morning with a heaping bowl of corn flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats or whatever your favorite choice is.
Today is your final chance to stream a performance of Kenosha Unified’s production of “Pippin.” The show — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical that uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance. 2 p.m. today. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To stream it, go to www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets
An Acoustic Open Mic with Brent Mitchell runs noon to 4 p.m. today at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is free.
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New this week is the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen and Daisy Ridley. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.