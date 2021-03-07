Today's events for Sunday, March 7

Today is your final chance to stream a performance of Kenosha Unified’s production of “Pippin.” The show — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical that uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance. 2 p.m. today. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To stream it, go to www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets