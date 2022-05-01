Today's events for Sunday, May 1

It’s May, it’s May, that lusty month of May ... yes, it’s May, the month most often celebrated in poems and songs (like those opening lyrics from “Camelot”). To celebrate the banishment of winter, it’s tradition to dance around a village maypole. You can also leave a festive May Day basket of flowers on a neighbor’s porch. (But don’t get caught; if you do, they owe you a kiss!)

Hop on an electric streetcar today and ride for free. To kick off Kenosha Tourism Week, rides are free, from 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.

Students in Carthage’s Opera Workshop are performing “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel.” The free performance is 6 p.m. in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. “Birds of a Feather” is a one-act opera written by Carthage Professor Greg Berg. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

“She Kills Monsters” — a play rooted in the Dungeons & Dragons universe and featuring numerous sword-fighting scenes, advanced projection technology and loads of special effects — continues today in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Performances are 2 p.m. today, continuing at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on May 8. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee on Friday. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.

“Something Rotten” — a musical comedy that spoofs musicals and Shakespeare — continues with a 3 p.m. matinee today at Carthage College. Performances are also at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

Carol Burnett — a true comedy icon who celebrated her 89th birthday on Tuesday — comes to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater tonight for what she calls “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection.” Like she did at the opening of her CBS comedy sketch show for so many years, Burnett will take questions from the audience. There will also be video clips from her long-running “Carol Burnett Show.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$175 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

