Today's events for Sunday, May 15

Celebrate Chocolate Chip Day by pouring them on everything from your corn flakes to your Caesar salad. (And cookies, of course!)

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 8 p.m. today. Live music by Joey Belotti and The Change starts at 3 p.m. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, has its grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “High School Musical” continues today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family. 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a Lunar Eclipse Party starting at 8 tonight. Visitors will “witness one of the longest, rare ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipses of the decade,” event organizers said. The event takes place in Hawthorn Hollow’s Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory. The cost is $20 and includes guided night hikes through the nature sanctuary and live music from local jam-funk band Mountains on the Moon. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to fund the development of the observatory. For tickets and more information, call 262-552-8196 or log on at hawthornhollow.org.

