Today's events for Sunday, May 16
Today's events for Sunday, May 16

Doublewide Texas poster

Katie Gray talks about the comedy "Doublewide Texas," which she is directing for Kenosha's Lakeside Players community theater group.

The Lakeside Players’ production of the comedy “Doublewide, Texas” continues with a 2 p.m. performance today in the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Note: Masks are required. (The show continues 7:30 p.m. May 21-22 and 2 p.m. May 23.) www.rhodecenter.org

Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is back on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

Also at the Kemper Center today, the free Traveling Yoga in the Park series continues with a free yoga class from 9 to 10 this morning in the Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.

Tags

