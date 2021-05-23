Today's events for Sunday, May 23

It’s Turtle Day (the animal, not the chocolate candy!), so show some love to our fine-shelled friends.

The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” wraps up its run this afternoon at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production’s final performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten celebrates its 2021 Opening Weekend with live music by the Brewhaus Polka Kings today. Always a favorite here, the Kings’ repertoire includes German, Slovenian, dance band standards, novelty tunes and even some Weird Al thrown in. In other words, they deliver Prost. The Brewhaus Polka Kings perform starting at 3 p.m. at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th St. at Pavilion No. 1 on the south end of the park.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

