Today's events for Sunday, May 29

May is Golf Month, so head out to one of our beautiful golf courses and practice your swing. Kenosha County’s public golf courses are Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs. Brighton Dale’s White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course has 18 holes on 6,000 yards in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

Head to the Anderson Arts Center today for the final day of the Guitars4Vets display. The arts center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 8 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, celebrates its grand opening this weekend. Live music today features Kenosha native Fallon Schultz, performing 6 to 9 p.m. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, visit www.lakegenevaadventures.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.