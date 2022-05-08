Today's events for Sunday, May 8

First off, call your mother! It’s Mother’s Day, and you’ll be in big trouble if she doesn’t see you today or at least hear your voice. To entertain Mom, you can head out to one of the many restaurants offering a special brunch today. Here are some other ideas, too: The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free to the museum, noon to 5 p.m. today. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/ The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a display of 19 artist-designed guitars. “Operation Art Strings” is a fundraiser for the Guitars for Vets program. The guitars are on display through May 29. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Note: There’s also an on-site gift shop, in case you still need to pick up something for Mom. Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., is open for the 2022 season, with all the roller coaster thrills (and funnel cakes) you and your mom can handle. If Mom is a theme park super-fan, buy her a season pass or a Six Flags membership. sixflags.com. The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $15 parking fee is still in effect.) One of the zoo’s new animal moms is a porcupine named Quinn, who gave birth on March 27. Other animal moms you’ll see at the zoo include African lioness Patty Sharptooth and her two offspring, Eloise and Amira. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. milwaukeezoo.org.