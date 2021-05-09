 Skip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, May 9 — Mother's Day
Today's events for Sunday, May 9 — Mother's Day

Anderson Arts Center

The Anderson Arts Center, on Kenosha’s lakefront, has several shows on exhibit. There’s also a gift shop.

 Liz Snyder

Treat Your Mom This Mother’s Day With These Creative Ideas. This Mother’s Day may still have its fair share of limitations due to the pandemic. . Here are ten creative ways to treat your mother on this special day. . 1. Send her a beautiful bouquet of flowers. . 2. If she’s the outdoorsy type, spend the day helping her out in her garden. 3. Gift her a relaxing spa day that she can book now or save for later. . 4. Get crafty and create a photo collage of your family so that she can reminisce. . 5. Write her a heartfelt thank you note. 6. Gift her a monogrammed item such as a scarf, purse or drinking glass. . 7. Connect for a virtual marathon of her favorite TV show. 8. Treat your mom to a professional car wash and detailing. . 9. Choose her favorite recipe and virtually connect for a night of cooking together. 10. Plan a future weekend adventure that consists of her favorite activities.

First off, call your mother! It’s Mother’s Day, and you’ll be in big trouble if she doesn’t see you today or at least hear your voice.

To entertain Mom, you can head out to one of the many restaurants offering a special brunch today or split a pretzel (but buy Mom her own beer) at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, which is open noon to 8 p.m. Sundays) The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com or check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

If Mom’s an art lover, head with her to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which is hosting exhibits by several artists, including “Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art,” by Gary Warren Niebuhr, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. Don’t forget to stop in the gift shop. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $12 parking fee is still in effect.) One of the zoo’s animal moms is Patty Sharptooth, a lion, and and her daughters, Amira and Eloise. You’ll find them in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country. On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. www.milwaukeezoo.org.

