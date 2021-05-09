Today's events for Sunday, May 9 — Mother's Day

First off, call your mother! It’s Mother’s Day, and you’ll be in big trouble if she doesn’t see you today or at least hear your voice.

To entertain Mom, you can head out to one of the many restaurants offering a special brunch today or split a pretzel (but buy Mom her own beer) at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, which is open noon to 8 p.m. Sundays) The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com or check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

If Mom’s an art lover, head with her to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which is hosting exhibits by several artists, including “Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art,” by Gary Warren Niebuhr, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. Don’t forget to stop in the gift shop. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $12 parking fee is still in effect.) One of the zoo’s animal moms is Patty Sharptooth, a lion, and and her daughters, Amira and Eloise. You’ll find them in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country. On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. www.milwaukeezoo.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.