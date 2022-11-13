Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 13

Our motto: Live every day like’s it’s Kindness Day! Today actually is World Kindness Day, so be a sweetheart today. Actually, be a sweetheart EVERY day!

The Broadway musical “Mean Girls” wraps up its run this afternoon at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the pilot production of the high school version of Tina Fey’s musical about the social pecking order in a suburban high school. 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Another Broadway musical — the rock musical “Hair” — will be performed 3 p.m. today in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/

Looking for live music today? Piano Jams, with host Cy Costabile, are 4 to 7 p.m. every Sunday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In NFL action today, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers welcome the team’s former coach Mike McCarthy and his present team, the Dallas Cowboys, to Lambeau Field. The game airs at 3:25 p.m. on Fox. Earlier today, the Chicago Bears are hosting the Detroit Lions (you remember the Lions? Who just beat the Packers last weekend?). That matchup also airs on Fox, at noon. So settle in with your favorite snacks and watch how this unpredictable NFL season continues.