Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 14

peanut butter and jelly

Celebrate peanut butter and jelly, the food world’s most perfect combination.

We’re halfway through November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

The one-man show “Every Brilliant Thing” continues with a 2:30 p.m. matinee today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine. In the play, a young boy lists all of the brilliant things that make life worth living, in an effort to help his depressed mom. Tickets are $16.50 at overourheadplayers.org.

Looking for live music today? Cy’s Piano Jam is 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

At Carthage College, the school’s Philharmonic Orchestra plays a free concert. 1 p.m. in Siebert Chapel. Reserve tickets at www.carthage.edu.

Also today, Josh Garside-Meyers plays a jazz recital at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The drummer will be joined by Russ Johnson on trumpet, James Sodke on piano and Ben Holt on upright bass. 3 p.m. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved in advance online at uwp.edu. Masks are required for everyone.

Tune in tonight: They’re talking turkey in the one-off culinary competition “Battle for the Bird.” With hosts Carson Kressley and chef Anne Burrell. 9 p.m., Food Network

