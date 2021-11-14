Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 14

We’re halfway through November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

The one-man show “Every Brilliant Thing” continues with a 2:30 p.m. matinee today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine. In the play, a young boy lists all of the brilliant things that make life worth living, in an effort to help his depressed mom. Tickets are $16.50 at overourheadplayers.org.

Looking for live music today? Cy’s Piano Jam is 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

At Carthage College, the school’s Philharmonic Orchestra plays a free concert. 1 p.m. in Siebert Chapel. Reserve tickets at www.carthage.edu.

Also today, Josh Garside-Meyers plays a jazz recital at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The drummer will be joined by Russ Johnson on trumpet, James Sodke on piano and Ben Holt on upright bass. 3 p.m. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved in advance online at uwp.edu. Masks are required for everyone.

Tune in tonight: They’re talking turkey in the one-off culinary competition “Battle for the Bird.” With hosts Carson Kressley and chef Anne Burrell. 9 p.m., Food Network

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.