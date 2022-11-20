Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 20

We’re more than halfway through November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

Here’s a true Kenosha event: The Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., is hosting a pasta lunch with Santa Claus from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. Patrons can “enjoy lunch, treats for the kids, pictures with Santa and a basket raffle,” organizers said. The cost is $10; $5 for children 5 and younger. Note: Tickets will be sold at the door, but reservations are recommended. Call 262-658-4881.

The “Annual Winter Juried Show” opens today at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 8. A free opening reception is 1 to 4 p.m. today. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Carthage College Opera Workshop’s “O Joy, O Rapture Unforeseen: A Gilbert and Sullivan Gala” — featuring highlights from the pair’s comic operettas — is 6 p.m. today in the college’s Johnson Arts Center Recital Hall. The program is free and open to the public. The program will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. To access the livestream, go to carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — is performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.