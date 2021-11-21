Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 21

It’s Stuffing Day, so load up on the carbs as we get ready for Thanksgiving feasting!

Looking for live music today? Cy’s Piano Jam is 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

Head Downtown today for the Pine Blossom’s Winter Wonderland event. The free event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Vault Banquet Hall & Event Venue, 625 57th St. There will be 25 local artisans with holiday decorations and gift ideas, along with food vendors, holiday cocktails and a fully decorated Christmas tree giveaway. Santa Claus will visit with children from noon to 3 p.m.

Today is your final chance to go under the sea with Ariel and her friends in “Disney’s the Little Mermaid” at Central High School in Paddock Lake. 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Note: Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.showtix4u.com. Search “Westosha” for the show. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe is performing “Master Harold ... and the Boys” at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The final performance is 2 p.m. today. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. Tickets will be available at the door.

