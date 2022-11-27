 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 27

There are just four days left in November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., hosts a Holiday Open House from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today to showcase the decorations. The decorating theme this year is “Victorian Winter Elegance.” Admission is free.

Also today at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees is open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. Trees and other items are on two floors, with elevator access. Admission is free.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.” Each year, artists offer their artwork for sale at this annual event, described by the gallery as “a one-of-a-kind giftable art show that features locally made items.” The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., for its “Leave No Child Inside: Giving Thanks for Nature!” event. Free, self-guided nature activities are posted at the front door of the Nature Center. This program is suitable for all ages. Come and leave as you like.

