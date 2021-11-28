 Skip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 28

Durkee Mansion bird and berries.jpg

Woodland animals can be found throughout the historic Durkee Mansion this holiday season.

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

It’s French Toast Day ... have it for lunch if you skipped breakfast. Or enjoy Second Breakfast, the most important meal of the day!

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., hosts a Holiday Open House from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today to showcase the decorations, done this year to the theme this year is “Starry Woodland Nights.” Admission is free.

Also open today at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. There is also a Holiday Gift Shop and cookies for sales.

During today’s Durkee Open House, the resident artists at Kemper Center’s Lakefront Art Studios are hosting a Holiday Market with original artwork for sale, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The studios are located on the third and fourth floors above the Simmons Auditorium at Kemper. There is an elevator for easy access.

