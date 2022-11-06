Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 6

Happy National Nachos Day .... or, as we call it, every day! Now stop hogging all the cheese.

Lions and Packers and Bears ... oh my! This NFL season hasn’t been working out (so far) for fans of the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears. But hope springs eternal every week, right? This afternoon, both teams play at noon: The Bears host the Miami Dolphins (that game airs on CBS) and the Packers visit the Detroit Lions (airing on Fox). If watching wide receivers drop passes isn’t good for your stress levels, you’re better off spending your Sunday afternoon on a scenic walk or stuffing your face with nachos (see above).

The Carthage Philharmonic, conducted by E. Edward Kawakami, performs a free concert 1 p.m. today in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The program includes Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 1” and Reena Esmail’s “The Voyage,” as well as Ottorino Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3.” That piece will be guest-conducted by Jörg Birhance of Vienna.

Today is your final chance to visit the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show, with 45 paintings on display, runs through today. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music today? Piano Jams, with host Cy Costabile, are 4 to 7 p.m. every Sunday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!