Today's events for Sunday, Nov. 7

Are you ready for some football? Aaron Rodgers is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, but the rest of the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs today. The game airs at 3:25 p.m. on Fox.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, continues at 3 p.m. today in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets.

Today is your final chance to see “Groundhog Day: The Musical” at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. The stage show is based on the 1993 Bill Murray comedy about Phil Connors, a big-city weatherman who hates reporting from the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, Pa. 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.

The one-man show “Every Brilliant Thing,” starring John Adams, is 2:30 p.m. today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Tickets are $16.50 at overourheadplayers.org.

Also in Racine today, the Belle City Brassworks performs a free concert. 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave.

