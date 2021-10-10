Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 10

It’s Hug a Drummer Day, but with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, you might want to keep your (social) distance. Still, spare a thought today for the musicians who keep the beat going.

The Racine Zoo’s is hosting a drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction, open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct., 31. The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow

Fall color is starting to pop, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

Are you ready for some football? Settle in with your favorite chips and dips (and pizza, in honor of October as Pizza Month) for today’s NFL action. The Green Bay Packers visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a noon game airing on Fox, while the Chicago Bears are out in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. That game airs at 3:05 p.m. on CBS. No matter what happens on the field, you’re a winner as long as the snack table stays well-stocked.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.