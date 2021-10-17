Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 17

Before the snow flies, there’s one more outdoor art fair: The Kenosha ArtMarket wraps up its 2021 season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find all sorts of fine art and crafts, plus live music and free sweet treats from the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881. Admission is free.

“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, continues with a 2 p.m. performance today in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

Carthage College’s Homecoming Concert — featuring the college’s choir, wind orchestra and alumni guest artists — is 3 p.m. today (Oct. 17) in Siebert Chapel. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance at www.carthage.edu/tickets.

Are you ready for some football? It’s Rivalry Sunday when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears. The teams have been playing each other since 1921, with fans looking forward to this showdown every season. There have been 202 games played in the rivalry — the most in NFL history. Green Bay leads the series with 101 wins to Chicago’s 95 victories. Six times, the teams tied. Get your nacho platter ready early: The game airs at noon on Fox.

