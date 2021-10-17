 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 17
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Steampunk tea party

Tish Ramig, left, and Danielle Lieber of the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881 serve tea and sweets to visitors at the July 18 Kenosha ArtMarket in Union Park. The market is back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 17).

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

Before the snow flies, there’s one more outdoor art fair: The Kenosha ArtMarket wraps up its 2021 season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find all sorts of fine art and crafts, plus live music and free sweet treats from the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881. Admission is free.

“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, continues with a 2 p.m. performance today in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

Carthage College’s Homecoming Concert — featuring the college’s choir, wind orchestra and alumni guest artists — is 3 p.m. today (Oct. 17) in Siebert Chapel. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance at www.carthage.edu/tickets.

Are you ready for some football? It’s Rivalry Sunday when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears. The teams have been playing each other since 1921, with fans looking forward to this showdown every season. There have been 202 games played in the rivalry — the most in NFL history. Green Bay leads the series with 101 wins to Chicago’s 95 victories. Six times, the teams tied. Get your nacho platter ready early: The game airs at noon on Fox.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert