Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 2

A public service announcement from your pup: It’s Walk Your Dog Week! It’s also National Pizza Month, so why not walk with Spot to get a slice somewhere?
- Speaking of walking with dogs: The Safe Harbor Humane Society's Walk for Paws fundraiser is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 Third Ave. on Kenosha's Downtown lakefront. Safe Harbor Humane Society hosts a guided walk along the lakefront ($25 for participants). There's also a free family festival, with vendor booths, a costume contest, pet demonstrations, children's activities and adoptable animals to meet. For more information, go to safeharborhumane.com.
- Rustic Road Brewing Company is hosting the new Lakeside Oktoberfest outdoor festival, set up at Celebration Place in Downtown's HarborPark. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Today's music features The Beer Men from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Indigo Canyon from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a dog costume contest at 12:30 p.m., stein hoisting contests (starting at 2 p.m.), a bags tournament at 4 p.m. and food vendors. Admission is free.
- Today is your final chance to see the comedy “Native Gardens,” a play that turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head. The final performance is 2 p.m. today (Oct. 2) at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and younger). For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
- The Greek tragedy “Antigone” is on stage 3 p.m. today (Oct. 2) at Carthage College, in the Wartburg Theatre, on the north end of the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The story focuses on Antigone, the daughter of the great Odysseus. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, go to carthage.edu/tickets.
- The Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Ill., has undergone its spooky season extreme makeover and emerged as a dark world populated by zombies, werewolves, vampires and all manner of things that definitely go bump in the night. The theme park’s 31st annual Fright Fest continues through Oct. 31, featuring “scare zones,” haunted houses and spooky shows, all populated by a cast who go all out in the creepy makeup department. Note: Before the sun sets, Fright Fest is a kinder, gentler Halloween experience, with new family-friendly shows and fun adventures like the Trick or Treat Trail. For more details, go to sixflags.com.