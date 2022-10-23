Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 23

It’s Snow Leopard Day, celebrating these captivating animals. The closest place to see a snow leopard is the Milwaukee County Zoo. For more details, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.
- The forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temps today SO GET OUTSIDE. The weather today is supposed to be mild and sunny. We suggest you get outside and hike, bike, stroll or drive through beautiful places and take in the scenery. Too soon, the gray days of winter will settle in for a long stay. Keep in mind our autumn mantra — “it just gets browner from here” — and don’t miss the show. You can find details on fall color throughout the state at travelwisconsin.com or by calling 800-432-8747.
- “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe continues today in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The story focuses on a high school women’s soccer team. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 28-29. Matinees are 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, and 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564.
- “The Addams Family” musical continues today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-Nov. 5. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
- All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.
- In Racine, “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted” continues at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. The sketch comedy musical runs through Oct. 30. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There are also 7 p.m. performances on two Thursdays: Oct. 20 and 27. For tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org.