Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 3

Carthage College’s theater department welcomes audience members back to the Wartburg Theatre with the four-person drama “Betrayal.” Performances are 3 p.m. today (Oct. 3, continuing Oct. 7-9). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Note: Masks are required. www.carthage.edu/tickets

Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” The final performance is 2 p.m. today (Oct. 3) in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the door and online at rhodecenter.org.

The St. Robert Bellarmine Fall Festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 3) at the church, 3320 S. Colony Ave. in Union Grove. Highlights include a rotisserie-cooked roast beef or pork dinner, served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an Artisans Marketplace, a farmers market, children’s activities, a 2 p.m. pie auction and the Grand Raffle, drawn at 5 p.m. New this year is a “Packer Pit,” with the 3:25 p.m. Packers-Steelers game showing on big-screen TVs. During the game, tehre will be food and drink specials, contests and prizes.

The River Bend Nature Center’s Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. At 3 p.m., all the carvings created during the festival will be up for auction to the public. There will also be an art fair and children’s activities. 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia. Admission is free. http://riverbendracine.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.