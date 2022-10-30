 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 30

Today is National Candy Corn Day ... but not everyone is a fan. Here’s an idea if you’re trying to add some flavor to the waxy candy corn: Try some of the new candy corn flavors, like chocolate, apple pie and pumpkin spice. You might just evolve from a hater to an actual candy corn fan.

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Everyone is welcome. Children are invited to come dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. There will also be refreshments and a photo booth.

RG Productions live radio drama performance of “Dracula” is 4 p.m. today at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The show is in the school’s former gymnasium, on the south end of the campus. Admission is $5, with proceeds going toward the upkeep of the historic Kemper buildings After the performances, the show will be available for listening and watching on RG Productions’ Facebook page (search “Radiogirl-Productions”).

People are also reading…

Today is your final chance this year to visit two local haunts:

Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Manor is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Jerry Smith Farm, on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10.

Soul Reapers Haunted House opens at 7 tonight at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the gate. A VIP Fast Pass is $25 in advance or $27 at the gate. For more details, go to soulreapershaunt.com.

“The Addams Family” musical continues at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. sixflags.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert