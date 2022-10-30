Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 30

Today is National Candy Corn Day ... but not everyone is a fan. Here’s an idea if you’re trying to add some flavor to the waxy candy corn: Try some of the new candy corn flavors, like chocolate, apple pie and pumpkin spice. You might just evolve from a hater to an actual candy corn fan.

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Everyone is welcome. Children are invited to come dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. There will also be refreshments and a photo booth.

RG Productions live radio drama performance of “Dracula” is 4 p.m. today at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The show is in the school’s former gymnasium, on the south end of the campus. Admission is $5, with proceeds going toward the upkeep of the historic Kemper buildings After the performances, the show will be available for listening and watching on RG Productions’ Facebook page (search “Radiogirl-Productions”).

Today is your final chance this year to visit two local haunts:

Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Manor is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Jerry Smith Farm, on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10.

Soul Reapers Haunted House opens at 7 tonight at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the gate. A VIP Fast Pass is $25 in advance or $27 at the gate. For more details, go to soulreapershaunt.com.

“The Addams Family” musical continues at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. sixflags.com.