Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween — and happy candy hunting.
Trick-or-treat times today are:
City of Kenosha: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Pleasant Prairie: 3 to 6 p.m.
Town and Village of Somers: 4 to 7 p.m.
Town of Wheatland: 2 to 5 p.m.
Town of Randall: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Bristol: 3 to 6 p.m.
Village of Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Paddock Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Salem Lakes: 4 to 8 p.m.
Village of Twin Lakes: 4 to 7 p.m.
Remember: Only go to houses with outside lights turned on.
Kenosha Bible Church welcomes all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. The free event also includes refreshments and a photo booth.
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features 177 expertly carved pumpkins on display. The pumpkins are lit each night through Nov. 1 at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society. For more information, go to the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.