 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 31
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 31

{{featured_button_text}}
trick or treat ghost.jpg

Happy Halloween — and happy candy hunting.

Trick-or-treat times today are:

City of Kenosha: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Pleasant Prairie: 3 to 6 p.m.

Town and Village of Somers: 4 to 7 p.m.

Town of Wheatland: 2 to 5 p.m.

Town of Randall: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Bristol: 3 to 6 p.m.

Village of Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Paddock Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Salem Lakes: 4 to 8 p.m.

Village of Twin Lakes: 4 to 7 p.m.

Remember: Only go to houses with outside lights turned on.

Kenosha Bible Church welcomes all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. The free event also includes refreshments and a photo booth.

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features 177 expertly carved pumpkins on display. The pumpkins are lit each night through Nov. 1 at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society. For more information, go to the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert