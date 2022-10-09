Today's events for Sunday, Oct. 9

Oct. 9 is International Beer and Pizza Day. It’s also a Sunday in October, so combine your celebration with plenty of televised football action. The Green Bay Packers are playing in London, which means the game airs early, starting at 8:30 a.m. (The game will air on NFL Network. Even if you don’t have that cable channel, however, Milwaukee’s WTMJ (Channel 4) will carry it live.) Pizza at 8:30 a.m.? That’s a GREAT way to start the day! In other NFL action today, the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings. That game airs at noon on Fox ... just in time for your mid-day pizza and beer celebration.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale wraps up today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Fill a bag with books for $5. The sale is noon to 4 p.m.

Head to Lake Geneva for the final day of Oktoberfest in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive at the lakefront. Highlights include a stein hoisting contest at 2 p.m. and the Doxie Dash Race dachshund race at 4 p.m. Live music starts at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Go to www.streetsoflakegeneva.com for more details.

And if you’re in Lake Geneva, hop on a fall color cruise with the Lake Geneva Cruise Line, which offers several different cruises during the fall season. (The boats have indoor heaters for these cool days.) For more information, go to cruiselakegeneva.com.

Today is your last chance to catch “The Swan Princess” on stage at the Racine Children’s Theatre. Performances are noon, 2 and 4 p.m. today at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $7 at racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.