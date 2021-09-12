Today's events for Sunday, Sept. 12

It’s Chocolate Milkshake Day, to which we say “Yum!”

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes The Sweet Sheiks, a Milwaukee based band playing a mix of early jazz, vintage pop tunes, delta blues and originals. The music starts at 3 p.m. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Are you ready for some football? NFL football is back, and both our “local” teams are in action today. So pile up your plate of nachos and settle in for some on-field action. The Green Bay Packers are up first, playing the New Orleans Saints (in Jacksonville, Fla., because the city of New Orleans is still in hurricane recovery mode). That game airs at 3:25 p.m. on Fox. NFL Sunday is capped off tonight with the Chicago Bears, visiting the Los Angeles Rams. That game airs at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.