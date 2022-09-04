Today's events for Sunday, Sept. 4

It’s Newspaper Carrier Day, created to honor the folks who bring you the Kenosha News every morning. They get up VERY early to deliver those papers on time, and we salute them. Thanks ... and remember to clear those walkways when it snows and tip your carrier at the holidays. Can you tell we are a former Kenosha News newspaper carrier?

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten features lives music today with The Roundabouts, starting at 3 p.m. (and there’s a car show in the park). The Biergarten is located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.

The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans — hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association — is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. There will be raffles and door prizes. A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles. No pre-registration required.

The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn is in full swing this weekend. Grandstand entertainment includes Foreigner, performing today (and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 5.) For more information, go to walworthcountyfair.com.

In Racine, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., hosts Serb Fest from noon to 10 p.m. The festival features homemade Serbian food specialties, live Serbian music and other festival mainstays like raffles.

Today (and Monday) is your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/