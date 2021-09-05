Today's events for Sunday, Sept. 5

Forget about all those fancy toppings: It’s Cheese Pizza Day! Because sometimes keeping it simple is the best idea of all. Enjoy!

The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten). Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles and motorcycles. No pre-registration required. For more information, check “Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter” on Facebook.

Also in Petrifying Springs Park today: The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten’s Labor Day Weekend Big Backyard Party continues with live music by The Roundabouts, starting at 6 p.m. Check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Blues singer Ivy Ford and local rockers Lunde are teaming up tonight at The Vault in Downtown Kenosha. Admission is $10. The show starts at 8 p.m. at The Vault, 625 57th St.

This weekend (including Monday) is your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. www.renfair.com.

