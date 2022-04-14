Today's events for Thursday, April 14

Happy Dolphin Day! The closest place to see dolphins is Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. The Shedd is home to Pacific white-sided dolphins, known to “zip through waters on both sides of the north Pacific Ocean at speeds of up to 25 mph.” To plan a visit, or learn more about dolphins, go to www.sheddaquarium.org.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” This show showcases the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D. The gallery’s north wall — known as the “Art for $100 or Less” wall — features assorted works of the Pollard artists. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

New movies now open in theaters include “Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as an untraditional priest, and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Reviews of these new films are in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.