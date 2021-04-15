Today's events for Thursday, April 15

It’s Banana Day, which aims at celebrating bananas in every conceivable sense of the word. This standard fruit can be used in simple ways, to top your cereal in the morning, to elaborate concoctions (banana punch, anyone?). To celebrate, enjoy a banana or two today, make banana nut bread and generally go a bit … well … bananas.

Carthage College student Loretta Hanson-Cook will perform her vocal recital, “Someone You’d Be Proud Of,” at 8 tonight in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. She will perform songs from “Legally Blonde,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cinderella,” “The Addams Family” and other Broadway productions. The concert recital is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/