 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Thursday, April 15
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Thursday, April 15

{{featured_button_text}}
bananas

Happy Banana Day!

It’s Banana Day, which aims at celebrating bananas in every conceivable sense of the word. This standard fruit can be used in simple ways, to top your cereal in the morning, to elaborate concoctions (banana punch, anyone?). To celebrate, enjoy a banana or two today, make banana nut bread and generally go a bit … well … bananas.

Bananas are packed with nutrients that warrant them being added to your daily routine. Source by: Stringr

Carthage College student Loretta Hanson-Cook will perform her vocal recital, “Someone You’d Be Proud Of,” at 8 tonight in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. She will perform songs from “Legally Blonde,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cinderella,” “The Addams Family” and other Broadway productions. The concert recital is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Now that the weather is warming up (a bit), try to enjoy some time in a park. There are 11 miles of hiking and biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park (on highways E and 31) in Somers and plenty of room to roam at the 300-plus acre Veterans Memorial Park, in Randall, 8530 352nd Ave., and Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St. If you’re in the beach area at Silver Lake Park, head off on the trail that leads off the beach area and heads through the woods and along the lakeshore. There are many more park options available; for more information, go to www.kenoshacounty.org/600/Parks

Tune in tonight: In the seventh and final season of “Younger,” Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. Meanwhile, after a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet, and Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled. (Paramount+).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert